US and Germany try to settle their disagreements regarding tanks for Ukraine

On Thursday, as Kiev pleaded for the weapons to help it turn the tide against Russian forces, the United States and Germany attempted to resolve a standoff that has so far prevented the West from sending heavy tanks to Ukraine.

Just hours after Pistorius was sworn in as Germany’s new defence minister, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Pistorius spoke in Berlin.

When dozens of allies assemble on Friday at Ramstein, Washington’s primary European air base, there was no word on whether they had resolved differences that could see Berlin obstruct Western plans to send Kyiv heavy tanks.

At the Ramstein meeting, which is billed as an opportunity for the West to provide Ukraine with the means to defeat Russia in 2023, it is anticipated that billions of dollars’ worth of military assistance will be pledged.

Armoured vehicles and air defences have already been announced by nations such as Canada, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

The main concern, however, will be whether or not heavy tanks are present, which Kyiv claims are required to repel Russian assaults and retake territory that has been occupied.