After two years of war, Ethiopia embarks on a long road to peace

After a November ceasefire agreement, a year that began with no end in sight for one of the world’s deadliest conflicts ended on a cautious note of optimism in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray.

The two-year war has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis, killing tens of thousands, leaving millions hungry, and threatening the stability of Africa’s second-most populous country.

Following African Union-mediated talks, Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a guerrilla force-turned political party that dominates the region, agreed to a cease-fire on November 2.

After months of escalating recriminations between the two sides, civil war erupted in November 2020.

The TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia for nearly three decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018, accuses his administration of attempting to centralise power at the expense of the regions. Abiy charges the TPLF with attempting to reclaim national power. Each side dismisses the other’s story.

Human rights violations on all sides have been documented, including extrajudicial killings, rapes, and looting, by UN agencies, Ethiopia’s state-appointed human rights commission, and media outlets such as Reuters. The allegations are denied by all parties.