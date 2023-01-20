Anurag Kashyap’s response to PM Modi’s advice to BJP members regarding movies: ‘Mob out of control’

Anurag Kashyap, a producer and director of films, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to Bharatiya Janata Party members to refrain from discussing movies comes too late because the ‘mob is out of control now,’ according to news agency PTI.

Media reports claimed that when Modi spoke to the BJP national executive on Monday, he urged party members to hold off on making unnecessary comments about unrelated topics like movies in order to prioritise the party’s development agenda.

‘If he had said this four years ago, it would have made a difference. Now, I don’t think it’ll make a difference. It was about controlling their own people. Things have gone out of hand now. I don’t think anybody will listen to anyone,’ Kashyap said at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’.

‘When you stay silent, you empower prejudice and you empower hatred. It has now got so much empowered that it is a power in itself. The mob is out of control now,’ PTI quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Deepika Padukone’s attire in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the Hindi movie ‘Pathaan’ had drawn the ire of Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam last month. While defending Indian culture and traditions, the minister had previously voiced concerns regarding specific content in other films and web series.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet minister Mishra frequently makes news for his divisive remarks, whether they are in reference to movies or other political figures. When criticising Deepika Padukone’s saffron outfit in the ‘Pathaan’ song last month, Mishra had issued a warning that the government would consider stopping the film’s screening if certain scenes were not ‘corrected.’

Mishra threatened legal action in October of last year if scenes depicting Hindu religious figures in a ‘wrong’ way in another Bollywood film, ‘Adipurush,’ based on the epic Ramayana, were not changed.