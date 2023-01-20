Apple launches second-gen HomePod smart speaker in India: Details

Mumbai: US tech giant, Apple launched its second-gen HomePod smart speaker named ‘Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)’ in the Indian markets. The HomePod 2nd Gen is available on Apple Online Store at a price of Rs 32,900 in White and a new Midnight colours. It will go on sale from February 3.

Also Read: Nokia launches new C series smartphone: Details

The new device comes with temperature sensors to measure the indoor environment. It houses 5 tweeters around the base, combined with an S7 chip. The HomePod (2nd Gen) adapts sound by recognizing sound reflections coming off a surface like a wall. It supports Spatial audio and can be paired with another HomePod in stereo.