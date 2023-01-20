At least 18 people killed including 16 supporters of the army in two attacks carried out by militants in Burkina Faso

Security sources reported on Friday that two strikes believed to have been carried out by militants in Burkina Faso’s north and northwest resulted in at least 18 deaths, including 16 army loyalists.

On Thursday, there were two attacks in Burkina Faso. Seven persons were killed in the first attack at Rakoegtenga, which is in the northern region, and it was directed at members of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP).

According to a local VDP official, a convoy that was being escorted by the VDP and military was ambushed in northwest Nayala province, resulting in the deaths of about 10 volunteers and one civilian. The security forces verified both attacks.