Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden crash out in first round

Sydney: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of Australian Open in first round of men’s doubles. The 10th-seeded Indo-Australian pair lost ‘3-6, 5-7’ to the Austrian pair of Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler.

Earlier on Thursday, Sania Mirza entered into the second round of women’s doubles in the Australian Open. Sania and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina defeated Hungary’s Dalma Galfi and American Bernarda Pera by ‘ 6-2, 7-5’ in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

In men’s doubles, Ramkumar Ramanathan and the duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made first round exits after losing their respective matches. Ramkumar and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela lost to Tsitsipas brothers — Stefanos and Petros by ‘6-3, 5-7, 3-6’. Wildcard entrants Bhambri and Myneni went down ‘6-7, 7-6, 6-3’ to the Australian-German pair of Andreas Mies and John Peers in a 2-hour 45-minute game.