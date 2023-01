Late on Thursday night, a vehicle in the convoy of the Chhattisgarh BJP state president overturned, killing one constable and seriously injuring two others.

Arun Sao, the state president of the BJP in Chhattisgarh, was travelling from Bilaspur to Ambikapur to attend a meeting of the party’s working committee when the accident occurred.

At 2:30 a.m., one of the cars flipped near the village of Udiapur. The injured have been taken to an Ambikapur hospital.