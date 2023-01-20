DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWS

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and ’70s dies at the age of 81

Jan 20, 2023, 02:17 pm IST

Variety announced on Thursday (January 19) that David Crosby, one of the most important rock singers of the 1960s and 1970s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY), has passed away at the age of 81.

‘After a long illness, it is with tremendous regret that we announce the passing of our beloved David (Croz) Crosby,’ his wife Jan Dance said in a statement, according to Variety.

CSNY, who epitomised the smooth side of the Woodstock generation’s music, and the country and folk-influenced Byrds, with whom he co-wrote the smash song ‘Eight Miles High,’ were both founded by Crosby. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of both groups.

Musically, Crosby stood out for his intricate vocal harmonies, unorthodox open tunings on guitar and incisive songwriting. His work with both the Byrds and CSN/CSNY blended rock and folk in new ways and their music became a part of the soundtrack for the hippie era.

