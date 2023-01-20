Environmental groups sue the United States to stop construction of deepwater oil export facility

Environmental groups sued the United States on Thursday to overturn its approval of a deepwater oil-export facility off the Texas Gulf Coast, claiming it would increase oil production and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT), owned by energy pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N), would be the largest offshore export terminal in the United States, capable of loading and exporting 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity have warned that the terminal and related pipeline construction could result in oil spills and the extinction of some species.

The environmental groups claimed that the US Maritime Administration (MARAD), a Department of Transportation agency, failed to adequately assess the risk of oil spills and species harm in approving the terminal.