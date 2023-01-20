Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. Forex traders said the rupee opened stronger tracking gains in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.24 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained and touched 81.15, registering a rise of 21 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian currency settled at 81.36 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 102.15.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 399.98 crore.