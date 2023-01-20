Four countries have urged EU to set deadline for new CO2-emitting trucks

The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to set a deadline for new trucks and buses sold in Europe to emit no carbon dioxide.

The European Commission plans to propose tougher CO2 standards for heavy goods vehicles next month in order to meet the bloc’s climate change targets.

It has already set more aggressive car targets, including a 2035 deadline for all new cars sold in Europe to emit zero CO2.

According to the four countries, the EU proposal due out next month should include a target of zero emissions for heavy duty vehicles. They did not specify a deadline, but stated that it must meet the EU’s goal of having zero net greenhouse gas emissions across its economy by 2050.

‘The upcoming revision of the CO2 standards for HDVs (heavy duty vehicles) provides a unique opportunity to send a strong signal to the market and incentivize a timely transition,’ the countries wrote in a joint statement released on Friday.