Know the signs of premenstrual syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a combination of symptoms that several women get about a week or two before their period. According to a study, more than 90% of women get some premenstrual symptoms, such as bloating, headaches, and moodiness.

Premenstrual syndrome is the physical and mental stress and tension experienced by women every month around the period as a result of the action of hormones in the body. One of the causes of PMS is differences in the levels of estrogen and progesterone hormones.

Experts say that due to fluctuations in hormone levels, the levels of chemicals like serotonin in the brain can also vary. Obesity, lack of exercise, and stress can all lead to PMS.

Some of the common signs and symptoms that a woman suffers during the premenstrual phase include:

Mood swings

Anxiety

Irritability

Tiredness

Disturbance in sleep

Bloating

Abdominal pain

Thigh pain

Tender breasts

Headache

Pimples or Acne

Greasy hair

Food cravings or changes in appetite

Increased sexual desire