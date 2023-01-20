Nokia launches new C series smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Nokia launched its new entry-level C series smartphone named ‘Nokia C12’ in the markets. The 2GB + 64GB storage configuration of Nokia C12 is priced at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500) and. The handset is available in Charcoal, Dark Cyan, and Light Mint colours. The device will soon be available in Germany and Austria, followed by other European countries. However, Nokia is yet to make an announcement regarding the handset’s availability in other markets, including India.

The Nokia C12 runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. This smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with an 8-megapixel fixed-focus rear camera with an LED flash. It also sports a 5-megapixel fixed-focus camera on the front. The handset offers imaging features like night mode, portrait mode, auto HDR, and timelapse.

It packs a 3,000mAh removable battery with support for 5W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.