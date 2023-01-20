Nokia launches T21 tablet in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Nokia has launched its new tablet named ‘Nokia T21’ in India. The Nokia T21 is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. The former is priced at Rs. 17,999 while the LTE variant costs Rs. 18,999. It will be sold in Charcoal Gray in a single 4GB+64GB storage configuration. The tablet will be available for sale from January 22, 2023, on Nokia.com and other partner retail stores.

The Nokia T21 features a 10.36-inch 2K LCD display (1,200×2,000 pixels), an aspect ratio of 5:3, up to 360 nits of brightness, and Widevine L1 for Netflix HD support. It also comes with stylus support — both Wacom WGP and Wacom Active ESE 2.0. The device is powered by a Unisoc T612 and runs on Android 12 out of the box.

The tablet features an 8-megapixel rear and front-facing camera. The Nokia T21 comes with dual stereo speakers with OZO Spatial Audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs an 8,200mAh battery which can last for up to 3 days on a single charge. It supports an 18W charger.