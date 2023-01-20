Partha Chatterjee’s request for bail denied by CBI court, judicial custody extended

Partha Chatterjee, a former West Bengal minister, and six other people were detained in connection with the Bengal education scam, and their bail request was denied by a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata. After serving their final sentence of judicial detention, each of the seven accused came before the court asking for immediate release on bail.

However, the CBI special court rejected the bail petition for all seven accused after hearing the arguments from both sides and increased their judicial custody. On February 2, they will all once more be brought before the court.