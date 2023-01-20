Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the first Indian actress to rule the cover of British Vogue

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who just made history by being the first Indian actress to grace the cover of British Vogue, shared a photo from her first cover shoot with her daughter Malti Marie on social media on Thursday.

While sharing the snap of the cover of the magazine, she wrote, ‘Another one of our many firsts together.’ Reacting to Priyanka’s post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, ‘My litluuu is in Vogue! [baby emoji] Oh my heart.’

In a direct interview with the magazine, the 40-year-old actress also discussed her path to motherhood and life as a mother to daughter Malti Marie. The actress also criticised trolls for their unfavourable remarks on her tweets that included pictures of her daughter.

‘I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,’ she told British Vogue. ‘But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’

Taking a hit at trolls and critics who made a sport of theorising why the couple enlisted a surrogate, the ‘Quantico’ star levelled, ‘You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s medical history, public, doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.’