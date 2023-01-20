Punjabi gangster Lakhbir Landa’s two aides detained by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police’s counter-intelligence unit arrested two of gangster Lakhbir Landa’s close associates from Punjab on Friday.

Rajan Bhati and Cheena were the names of the men who were arrested. According to reports, Rajan Bhati is one of the major suppliers of both drugs and weapons. From Punjab, Bhati oversees all of Harike’s other operations across numerous nations.

The Mohali police detained five members of a gang led by Canadian gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa in May of last year. Additionally, from the accused’s possession, police seized two vehicles, cash, 45 live rounds, seven pistols, one AK-47 magazine, and seven other firearms.

An important conspirator in the May 9 RPG blast at the state intelligence office in Mohali has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a close friend and associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.