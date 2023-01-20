Royal Enfield launches Super Meteor 650 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Royal Enfield has launched the Super Meteor 650. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 deliveries will begin from February onwards in the Indian market while for the European nations, it will commence by mid of March 2023.

The cruiser motorcycle is offered in 2 trims namely Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The Super Meteor 650 rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels which are equipped with wide tubeless tyres. Other features include a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, fully feet-forward foot controls, wide handlebar, and LED tail-lamp cluster. The turn indicators at front as well as rear are offered with halogen bulbs. It is the first Royal Enfield to feature LED lighting.

The Super Meteor 650 is available in 5 colours: Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is available in 2 distinctive 2-tone finishes: Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

The Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 648cc air-cooled parallel twin petrol engine. The engine generates maximum power of 47 bhp and peak torque of 52 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. As for braking, it comes with disc units at the front and rear.