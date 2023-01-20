Senegal institute receives $50 million to expand Africa’s vaccine capacity.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) announced on Thursday that it will invest up to $50 million over ten years to help Senegal’s Institut Pasteur expand Africa’s ability to produce vaccines at scale.

According to CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett, the agreement will help Africa take charge of its own health security by reserving capacity to produce vaccines specifically for Global South countries during future disease outbreaks.

The funds, which will initially total up to $15 million over three years, will be used to help the institute develop its manufacturing facilities for routine and outbreak vaccinations.

CEPI, a global initiative based in Norway, is establishing a network of vaccine manufacturers in developing countries to assist in increasing capacity and reserves for future outbreaks and pandemics.

‘By deploying the most advanced technology for the greatest need, the facility will ensure that regional outbreaks are not overlooked,’ said Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar, a non-profit foundation in Senegal’s capital.