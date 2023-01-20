Temperatures plunge to minus 62.7 degree Celsius in Russia’s Yakutsk, the coldest city in the world

Yakutsk, the coldest city in the world, in Russia, experienced a temperature drop of minus 62.7 degrees Celsius (minus 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit). According to a CNN story from last Thursday (January 19), Yakutsk has not experienced temperatures this low in more than 20 years.

A few days ago, on January 15 amid an unusually cold period, the city’s temperatures dropped to minus 50 degrees Celsius. Residents of Yakutsk, located 3,100 miles (5,00 km) east of Moscow on the permafrost in the Russian Far East, frequently experience temperatures well below minus 40.

The city’s cold season lasts just over three months, from the middle of November to the end of February, with January being the coldest month.

Speaking to news agency Reuters, Anatasia Gruzdeva, a city resident said on January 15, ‘You can’t fight with frost. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer and drive a car. It’s quite simple actually. I have two mittens and two scarves. Warm shoes are a must. And you need to cover your head. This is all very important. Also, warm trousers, because the biggest heat loss is in the leg area. If your legs are cold, you are cold. So dress warmly.’