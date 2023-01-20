The food delivery company Swiggy is firing 380 employees as part of its latest layoff process

The most recent company to announce employee layoffs is Swiggy. As part of its most recent round of layoffs, the business is eliminating 380 employees. Swiggy sent emails to anyone who may be affected, announcing plans to fire hundreds of workers.

According to earlier reports that appeared in December, Swiggy may begin firing more than 250 workers in January, or up to 5% of its staff.

The CEO of the food delivery firm, Sriharsha Majety, has apologised for Swiggy’s decision to reduce headcounts and provided a number of justifications for the layoffs.

‘As part of a reorganisation effort, we’ve made the extremely tough choice to reduce the size of our workforce. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options, and I’m extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this,’ the company’s CEO said.