The winner of Pooja Bumper chooses to stay anonymous.

A lottery winner in Thrissur has decided not to reveal his or her identify, which is an unique move.

The winner of the Christmas-New Year Pooja Bumper, which has a first prize of Rs 10 crore, is still unknown as of right now.

Somasundaram, the proprietor of the Thrissur-based Aiswarya Lottery Agency where the winning ticket was purchased, claimed that the winner had asked the Kerala State Lotteries Department to withhold his or her personal details.

This is thought to be due to the predicament of the Rs 25 crore Onam Bumper winner in Thiruvananthapuram.

Anoop, an auto driver who won the Onam Bumper, later recalled how his family was forced to move in order to avoid being constantly asked for money, even by complete strangers.

According to Manorama News, because a lottery winner’s information is exempt from the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the department is unable to provide the winner’s name without that person’s permission.

After 10% agency commission and 30% VAT, the Pooja Bumper winner will receive a hefty prize. All that is now known is that the holder of ticket number ‘JC 110398,’ who shall remain nameless, has added a few million rupees to his or her account.