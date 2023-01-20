Twitter Inc to price Twitter Blue subscription for Android users at $11 per month

On Wednesday, Twitter Inc. announced that the monthly cost of the Twitter Blue subscription for Android users will be $11. For iOS customers as well, the subscription costs $11. Twitter has a more affordable annual plan than its monthly fees for online users.

The cost of an annual subscription to Twitter Blue, which is only accessible online, is $84, which is $1 less than the cost of a $8 monthly web subscription.

Before Elon Musk took over as CEO of Twitter, the blue check mark came to stand for the legitimacy of a Twitter account connected to a well-known person, company, or brand. For the authenticated accounts of prominent figures like journalists, legislators, and other well-known people, it was free. The blue check mark will now be available to anyone prepared to pay.

It was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as the new owner Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.

The discount for web users would be available in countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said.