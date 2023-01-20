Union government of India to prevent the circulation of any false information in social media

According to the updated draught proposal of the Indian IT laws that was published this week, the Union government of India will not let social media platforms to disseminate any information that has been proven to be incorrect.

The Narendra Modi administration has taken numerous actions, the most recent of which is seen as an effort to regulate the major technology companies.

According to the draught, no information that has been deemed ‘fake or false’ by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) or other organisations that have been approved by the government or ‘by its department in which such business is transacted’ for the purpose of fact-checking will be permitted on social media.

After the information was identified as fake, ‘reasonable efforts’ would have to be made by social media platforms or other ‘online intermediaries’ to ensure the people do not ‘host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share’ any such information, it stated.