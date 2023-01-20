US announces a sizable additional delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine to strengthen its armoured forces

As the country’s Western backers try to bolster its armoured forces, the US on Thursday announced a sizeable extra delivery of arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

According to a Pentagon statement, the cargo does not contain the Western battle tanks that Kiev had anticipated, but rather 90 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, 59 more Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Avenger air defence systems, and large and small ammunition.

It stated that the 90 Stryker APCs and the 59 Bradley IFVs in the package, along with the 50 Bradleys already committed on January 6, would provide Ukraine two brigades of armoured capacity.

The initial 50 Bradleys were included in a $3 billion deal that was revealed last week.

With the exception of Britain, the United States and other nations have given Ukraine many significant contributions of armoured vehicles but have not committed to providing the country any contemporary Western tanks.