Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces Dh199 ticket to this city

Abu Dhabi: Low budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, has announced new flight service to Ankara in Turkey. The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Turkey.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Ankara operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Flight tickets are available from Dh199. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the Wizz mobile app.

Also Read: More than 5000 Lakh metric tons of sugarcane produced in India in 2021-22

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi now flies to more than 36 destinations in 25 different countries. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.