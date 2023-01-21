47-year-old man named Elvis Francois spends almost 24 days lost in the Caribbean Sea

Elvis Francois, age 47, who spent nearly 24 days stranded in the Caribbean Sea, claimed that he managed to survive by consuming a little bit more food than ketchup.

The Colombian navy stated in a statement posted on Tuesday that Francois was found when an aircraft noticed the word ‘help’ engraved on the hull of his yacht, 120 miles northwest of Colombia’s Puerto Bolivar.

In a video released by the Colombian army, Francois is heard saying, ‘I was starving. On the boat, there was only a bottle of ketchup, some garlic powder, and Maggi (stock cubes), so I diluted it with water.’

Francois after being rescued was transferred to Cartagena where received medical care and was later handed over to immigration authorities for his return home, Colombian officials said.

Francois comes from the island nation of Dominica, where he was repairing his boat near the Dutch part of the island of Saint Martin in December when adverse weather conditions pulled his boat out to sea.