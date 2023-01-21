A man in the US sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually manipulating his daughter’s college friends

A man in the US was given a 60-year prison term for moving into his daughter’s college dorm room in New York and then sexually harassing her friends. Lawrence Ray, age 63, was found guilty last year of conducting a sex cult-like organisation at Sarah Lawrence College that extorted millions of dollars from victims and forced one into prostitution.

Ray was found guilty on 15 counts, including racketeering, physical assault, extortion, sex trafficking, forced labour, tax evasion, and money laundering, according to a report by the news agency AFP.

Ray was referred to be an ‘evil genius’ by Judge Lewis Liman as he gave Ray a life sentence on Friday. ‘It was sadism. Pure and simple,’ the judge said during the trial.

Ray’s crimes started back in 2010 when he moved into his daughter’s dorm. According to prosecutors, Ray portrayed himself as a father figure and gained the trust of his daughter’s friends before he subjected them to physical and psychological abuse.

His tactics included sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, sleep deprivation, threats of violence and criminal legal action. The trial in Manhattan read that the 63-year-old exploited his victims’ mental health difficulties and alienated them from their families.