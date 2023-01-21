Additional Secretary Vinod Tomar of wrestling federation suspended by sports ministry

The additional secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Vinod Tomar, was suspended on Saturday by the Union sports ministry in response to the protest organised by India’s decorated wrestlers against the WFI president.

Vinod Tomar asserted that he was not made aware of his suspension after it had occurred. He added that if the ministry had ordered his expulsion, he hadn’t yet received any such orders.

According to reports, the decision was made during yesterday’s meeting between the wrestlers and the sports ministry. Tomar managed the WFI’s daily operations while collaborating closely with the organization’s president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.