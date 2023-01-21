Amid hike in drug menace, goonda activities, Kerala police comes up with stringent rules for DJ parties

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police launched stringent rules in an effort to curtail illegal operations carried out in the backdrop of DJ parties. The sponsors of the DJ parties will have to submit their personal details at police station. The action has been taken in view of the allegations that goonda gangs and a few police officers are investing in such parties in the state.

Police department has issued an order demanding clearance certificates for all staff employed in hotels and bars. The organisers are directed to install CCTV cameras on the way to venues also. People flock to DJ parties from far-off regions and no facilities have been set up at the venues to collect the personal information of the guests. Hence, their identities remain elusive.

Besides this, skirmishes broke out between various gangs during the DJ parties recently have troubled the police. It has been reported that the DJ parties facilitate trade and consumption of psychotropic drugs such as MDMA. Police informed that the DJ parties have turned to be a major income source of the drug peddlers.