Conman Sukesh says, Nora was always jealous of Jacqueline, brainwashed me against her

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged ‘conman,’ has written another letter from a Delhi jail that makes interesting claims about the actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez and his interactions with them. The imprisoned ‘conman’ claimed in a letter made public by his lawyer that Nora Fatehi ‘kept irritating’ Sukesh even after he avoided her.

The letter was written following the filing of a new chargesheet in the case by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police, which names Pinky Irani as an accused.

‘I am sure everyone has perceptions after reading the statements published on media, but, I would also mention a few things in my press statement here, which will show how the so-called witness actress has lied and abused the process of law,’ Sukesh’s letter read.