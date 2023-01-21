Egypt President’s visit to Delhi expected to strengthen focus on defence as part of efforts to elevate India-Egypt ties

The visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to New Delhi the following week is anticipated to increase the focus on agriculture and defence as part of attempts to improve ties between Egypt and India.

Egypt has never before been asked to participate in India’s Republic Day celebrations as a ‘guest country.’ The main day of the engagement, January 25, will begin with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President of India.

Sisi is due to arrive in New Delhi on January 24.

Sisi will also meet with Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, on January 25. After the meeting and before the press release, at least a dozen Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are anticipated to be signed between the two parties.

On January 26, President Sisi of Egypt will attend India’s Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Last year, for the first time, India’s wheat exports reached Egypt after New Delhi gave an exemption for 61,000 tonnes to Cairo. The wheat was sent to Egypt in tranches, with the first tranche sent in May 2022.