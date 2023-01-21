Federal prosecutors seize nearly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

According to a court document filed on Friday, federal prosecutors seized roughly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, most of which were in the form of Robinhood stock.

Bankman-Fried has entered a not guilty plea to fraud charges after being accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX users to settle debts accrued by his crypto-focused hedge fund. His trial is slated to begin in October.

The Department of Justice previously disclosed the confiscation of Robinhood shares, but on Friday it released a more thorough list of all the assets that had been taken, including cash stored at different banks and assets placed at cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

The ownership of the seized Robinhood shares, valued at about $525 million, has been the subject of disputes between Bankman-Fried, FTX and bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi.

The most recent asset seizure reported by the DOJ took place on Thursday, when prosecutors seized $94.5 million in cash from an account at Silvergate Bank which was associated with FTX Digital Markets, FTX’s subsidiary in the Bahamas. The DOJ seized more than $7 million from other Silvergate accounts associated with Bankman-Fried and FTX.