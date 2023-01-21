Garmin launches rugged multisport smartwatches in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Switzerland based smartwatch brand, Garmin has launched its rugged multisport smartwatche series in the Indian markets. Garmin Instinct Crossover series include Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar and Garmin Instinct Crossover model. The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar costs Rs. 61,990, whereas the Garmin Instinct Crossover is priced at Rs. 55,990. Both of these rugged Garmin smartwatches are available to purchase in India via Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Synergizer, Flipkart, and Nykaa.com.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover series smartwatches sport Super-Lumi Nova coated analogue watch hands and a chapter ring that sit over the high-resolution digital display. They are designed to meet MIL-STD-810 military standard for thermal and shock resistance. There is also a scratch-resistance lens and it is rated to offer 10ATM water resistance.

The new smartwatches are equipped with RevoDrive analogue hand technology for precision timekeeping. The Instinct Crossover Solar is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 70 days in battery saver mode with solar charging. Meanwhile, the Garmin Instinct Crossover can provide up to a month of battery backup in smartwatch mode and up to 110 hours of backup in GPS Mode. These smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android.

These smartwatches come with GPS tracking and advanced positioning technologies. The new devices come with health and fitness features like heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and advanced sleep monitoring.