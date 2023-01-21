Honour killing: 22-year-old woman killed by her relatives in Uttar Pradesh

In an alleged case of an honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by members of her family on Thursday in the Mainpuri area of Uttar Pradesh because she had an affair. Her father and three brothers strangled the girl to death.

As per The Times of India report, the accused allegedly buried the girl’s body in a nearby abandoned house after killing her. Jyoti Yadav has been named as the deceased. She allegedly had a relationship with Karan Singh, a 23-year-old man.

The victim’s family, though, was against their relationship. Her father and brothers are farmers, and the girl was living with her family.

‘The family didn’t approve of the connection because they had planned for her to get married in February of this year to a partner of their choosing. She steadfastly refused to proceed with the wedding, though. The family killed their daughter because they were upset by her defiance’ said Vinod Kumar, SP, as reported by TOI.

The whole thing came to light after a local was said to have witnessed the girl’s family burying her body. He then let the police know. The body was exhumed by the police and submitted for an autopsy.

In accordance with pertinent parts of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 302 and 201, the police filed a complaint against the accused. The girl’s relatives fled after the murder, and they are presently missing. To find, a manhunt operation has been started.