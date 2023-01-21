Karnataka CM Bommai says, BJP Rath Yatra preparations underway in all directions

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated on Friday that preparations are underway in four directions for the BJP’s Rath Yatra. A meeting was held to discuss how to start the Rath Yatra by the end of February, he added.

He stated to the media that the meeting covered the January and February programmes. The conclusion of the Jan Sankalp Yatra before February, the creation of the district and state election manifestos, and the visit of national leaders to the state were also discussed at the meeting.

Bommai announced that JP Nadda, the president of the BJP at the national level, would soon arrive in Karnataka to inaugurate the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in Tumakuru. The meeting focused on holding district-level conventions of various morchas and covered how to deliver state and federal government programmes to every house.

The meeting only covered the first round of action; BS Yediyurappa and the former chief minister will decide the next course of action.

In response to DK Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), remarks about Haveri’s BJP legislators joining the Congress party, Bommai asked Shivakumar to concentrate on the number of leaders who would stay in his party.