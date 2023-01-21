Man sentenced to six months in prison for selling contaminated milk after 32 years of complaint

More than 32 years after the complaint in the case was filed, a judge in Muzaffarnagar sentenced a man to six months in jail for selling contaminated milk.

Harbir Singh, the accused milk vendor, was also given a fine of Rs 5,000 by additional chief judicial magistrate Prashant Kumar on Thursday after finding him guilty in the case.

Harbir Singh was found peddling contaminated milk, the prosecution officer Ramavtar Singh said in a statement to PTI on Friday.

The prosecution officer claimed that a sample of the milk he sold was taken and transported to a lab where it was found to be contaminated.

On April 21, 1990, a court complaint was made against the milk vendor by food inspector Suresh Chand, said Ramavtar Singh.