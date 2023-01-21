Mentally challenged girl gang-raped, filmed by three minors in Mumbai

Mumbai: A mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minors in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai when she went to attend nature’s call, said Mumbai police. The accused allegedly took the girl forcibly inside the toilet, raped her and recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media, added the police.

The girl’s brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives. Ghatkopar police registered a case under Sections 376,376 (J), 323,500, 34 of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO and Section 66 (e) 67 (b) of IT. All the three accused who are minors were sent to a child correction home in Dongri. Further probe underway Mumbai Police.