Mumbai air quality recovers slightly after 6 days of ‘very poor’

After six days of recording ‘very poor,’ Mumbai’s air quality somewhat improved Wednesday, moving to the ‘poor’ category. Friday saw a little improvement in Mumbai’s Air Quality Index, which was 319 (extremely poor) on Friday. According to data, January’s air quality in the financial centre was the worst in the previous eight years.

Many people have respiratory problems as a result of the hazardous air, and some have even become ill.

Hospitals have noted a 50–60% increase in patients with chronic coughs and shortness of breath. Mumbai’s air quality was extremely poor for 10 out of the last 20 days this month. The worst-affected areas include Chembur and Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai often experiences ‘moderate’ to ‘bad’ air quality throughout the winter, according to SAFAR, a government organisation that tracks air quality in significant Indian cities.

However, the city has never seen an extended period of ‘bad’ to ‘very poor’ AQI.

The AQI in Mumbai was actually worse than Delhi for a week in the middle of December.

Experts say that, the decline in air quality is the result of a number of variables including metro construction, road repairs, lowering temperatures, and an increase in the number of vehicles.