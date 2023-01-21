Netflix announces that the sixth season of the fan-favourite series ‘Cobra Kai’ will be the final one

The ‘Cobra Kai’ will soon come to an end! Netflix announced on Friday that the sixth season of the fan-favourite series will be the final one. The sixth season’s debut date has not yet been made public.

The video’s creators tease that upcoming season of the smash hit will be ‘the largest, baddest.’

The devastating news was also revealed by the show’s creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, in an open letter to all the viewers who helped the remake series become a success.

In the letter, they wrote: ‘Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor. Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.’

In the statement, the makers mentioned that they always wanted to end the show on their own terms.