Pathaan controversy: Bajrang Dal now organises rallies outside a Guwahati movie theatre after Gujarat and Karnataka

Following protests against the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starring spy-action movie ‘Pathaan’ in Karnataka and Gujarat, the Bajrang Dal organised one in Assam. At a theatre where the Bollywood film is scheduled for release later this month, members of the Hindu right-wing organisation burned the movie’s posters and yelled protests.

Earlier, the Bajrang Dal succeeded in having ‘Pathaan’ banners and flexes removed from a theatre in Dharwad, Karnataka. A number of Bajrang Dal members wearing saffron shawls could be seen in the event footage observing the removal of the movie’s enormous banners from the theater’s top. The protestors recorded the removal of the billboards on their mobile devices while yelling ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

‘Gujarat will not accept the screening of Pathaan. The demonstration today in Ahmedabad against the movie’s distribution ought to act as a warning to all the state’s theatre owners. They must hold off on releasing the movie in their multiplexes or theatres,’ Hitendrasinh Rajput, a spokesperson for the Gujarat VHP, had remarked.