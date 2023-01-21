Rats may have bitten out the eye of a dead body stored in an MP mortuary.

Rats are thought to be to responsible for the missing eye of a cadaver stored in the mortuary at the Sagar district hospital in Madhya Pradesh. However, there is no proof that the eye of the body was actually bit by rats.

This occurs just a few days after a case quite similar to it surfaced in the same hospital, in which a rat had destroyed the eye of a deceased person held in the mortuary.

The hospital management has now been informed of the situation. After learning of the missing eye, officials went to the hospital.

There is no proof of how the eye vanished as of yet. In order to investigate the situation, hospital administration is presently reviewing the mortuary’s CCTV footage.

Dr. Abhishek Thakur, a resident medical officer, told India Today that while it initially appears likely that a rat bit out the eye, this cannot be proven until the inquiry is complete.

The hospital administration is under fire for their incompetence after two similar incidences of rat infestation.