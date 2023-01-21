Republic Day 2023: Know how to book Republic Day parade tickets

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26. Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in January 26, 19050. There will be a grand parade of marching contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Paramilitary forces at Kartavya Path. The parade will also have cultural performances by the children, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, tableaux display by the States and Central Ministries/Departments; and a fly-past.

The Union government earlier announced that around 45,000 people will witness the Republic Day 2023 parade in New Delhi. In this, 32, 000 tickets will be available online for sale and around 12,000 e-invitations will be issued. And there will be some tickets which will be sold physically for the public.

The Union government has launched an online portal for booking the ticket — www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. The tickets will be accessible online on the official website every day starting at 9 a.m. 2 phone numbers must be provided by the users in case any problems arise while ordering the tickets. Ticket prices vary from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the event and the type of ticket. Online ticket buyers will also receive complimentary metro trips to Udyog Bhawan and the Central Secretariat.

The general public can also book tickets online in the booth set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, and the Parliament House.

How to book Republic Day parade 2023 tickets:

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register your mobile number.

Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event.

Upload picture and ID proof

Enter the OTP after filling in all details.

Choose the ticket of your choice.

Make online payment.

Proceed to pay and you will receive a QR code.

Show the QR code at the Republic Day 2023 Parade event.