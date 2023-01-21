Republic Day 2023: Know who the chief guest is this year

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 to mark the day when the Indian constitution officially came into effect. India became a democratic republic from January 26, 1950 and Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate this.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on Rajpath at 7:30 am. There will be a grand parade of marching contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Paramilitary forces at Kartavya Path at 10:00 am. The parade will also have cultural performances by the children, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, tableaux display by the States and Central Ministries/Departments; and a fly-past.

The country will also be hosting a chief guest to view the parade. This is an annual tradition.

This year, India has invited the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to be the chief guest in the Republic Day 2023 celebrations. The decision was taken as both the countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.