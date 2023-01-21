Republic Day 2023: This woman officer will lead Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent

New Delhi: Lt Commander Disha Amrith will lead the Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent on Kartavya Path on January 26. The Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent comprise 144 young sailors.

Lt Commander Disha Amrith is a naval air operations official posted at a strategic base. She was part of the National Cadet Corps’s Republic Day team in 2008. She joined the Indian Navy in 2016 after completing Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from BMS College of Engineering in Karnataka. She has been posted at a key naval facility in the Andaman and Nicobar islands after completing her training in 2017.

The Indian Navy informed that 3 women and 5 men Agniveers will also participate in the parade. Another woman officer, Sub Lt Valli Meena S, will be among the three platoon commanders of the naval contingent.