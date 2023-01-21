Residents of Bursa in Turkiye left staggered after a lenticular cloud, resembling a UFO appeared in the sky

A lenticular cloud that resembled a UFO appeared in the sky on Thursday morning, leaving the residents of Bursa in northwest Turkey bewildered. The people captured the UFO-like cloud on their cell phones by taking images and videos of it.

The Gursu, Osmangazi, Kestel, Nilufer, and Yildirim districts of Bursa were able to witness the cloud for an hour.

According to material posted on the General Directorate of Meteorology website, lens clouds are a sign of turbulence shifting lower in the sky and are generated in the sky as a result of erratic wind variations.

A lot of citizens who were amazed by this natural phenomenon recorded the spectacular sight of the formation of a lens cloud on their mobile phones. The video and photos of clouds looking like UFOs were widely shared later on social media across the country.

The stationary cloud, which is formed due to an orographic event, appears in any geographic area where foehn winds are present.