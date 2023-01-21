Second ODI: India wins decisively in Raipur to wrap up the series

India took a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday after outplaying New Zealand by eight wickets in the second One-Day International (ODI).

India easily reached their goal in 20.1 overs after setting a modest score of 109. While opening partner Shubman Gill managed just 40, captain Rohit Sharma made 51.

India had earlier eliminated New Zealand for a pitiful 108.

Following Rohit’s decision to bowl after winning the toss, Mohammed Shami struck in the very first over. Shami made Finn Allen look good for a duck.

Daryl Mitchell was caught and bowled by Shami for one while Henry Nicholls was returned by Mohammed Siraj for two.

Hardik Pandya caught Devon Conway off his own bowling for seven with a stunning catch.

As the Black Caps fell to 15/5 in the eleventh over, Shardul Thakur got Kiwi captain Tom Latham to edge one to Gill in the slips for one.

The Kiwis’ best scorer, Glenn Phillips, had 36. The other New Zealand hitters to reach double digits were Mitchell Santner (27) and Michael Bracewell (22).

Both teams started with the same starting lineup of the previous match.

This was Raipur’s first international game.