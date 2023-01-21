Students in Mexico use pills to fight drunkness in dangerous TikTok challenge

Authorities in Mexico have issued a warning about the risks of a trending TikTok challenge that has left schoolchildren high on a prohibited substance. The challenge involves attempting to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a medication used to treat seizures, panic attacks, and anxiety, with the motto ‘The last one to fall asleep wins.’ The medication has drowsiness as a side effect.

Five adolescents who were intoxicated were treated by paramedics at a school in Mexico City, the city’s public security office reported on Thursday.

Three incidents were recorded by authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon. None of the pupils developed any severe illnesses.

Alma Rosa, the health secretary for Nuevo Leon, warned that problems that spread through networks ‘unfortunately often put people’s health at danger.’

People have recorded themselves ingesting the pills in a number of films that have been uploaded to TikTok to watch the results.

Other users have published films cautioning against the challenge, which has previously been observed in Chile.