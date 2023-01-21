Tecno launches Phantom X2 Pro 5G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Tecno launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G’ in the Indian markets. The 12GB + 256GB storage configuration of Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G can be pre-booked in India via Amazon for Rs. 49,999 in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colours. It will go on sale in the country on January 24.

The dual-SIM 5G smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. There is 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the option to get up to 5GB of Memory Fusion virtual RAM. The handset also includes 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel retractable portrait lens, along with 50-megapixel and 13-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors. It also features a 32-megapixel camera with HDR support at the front. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity and is compatible with 11 5G bands. This smartphone is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.