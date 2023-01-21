UNESCO lists connection between camels and residents of Arabian Peninsula in its list of intangible cultural heritage 

The Arabian Peninsula’s longstanding relationship with camels has been added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural treasures. A experienced camel herder, according to the UN cultural agency, can indicate with his voice to cause the animal to change courses as they trek across the desert sands.

It has been determined that Hamad al-Marri uses his cries to communicate with his camels. The wild creatures have no understanding of the cries. The primary goals of UNESCO’s listing of the communication are to safeguard ‘Alheda’a’ and offer a chance for its development.

It said, ‘Herders train their camels to recognise the difference between right and left, to open their mouths when asked, and to kneel down to be ridden.’

Known as the ship of the deserts, camels have been a mode of transportation for a long in Saudi Arabia.

Jasser al-Harbash, CEO of the Saudi Arabia Heritage said that there have been rock carvings that tell the story of camels.